Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Trading 13.8% Higher

Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 13.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.55. 14,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 911,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advantage Solutions from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Advantage Solutions Stock Up 14.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $818.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advantage Solutions ( NASDAQ:ADV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $981.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.97 million. Advantage Solutions had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 152,269 shares in the company, valued at $376,104.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 25.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Company Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

