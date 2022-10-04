Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 769,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. MKM Partners began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $163.37 on Tuesday. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $154.46 and a 1 year high of $244.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 69.61%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.