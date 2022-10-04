Adshares Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00010320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Adshares has a market capitalization of $80.00 million and $1.19 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007260 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000219 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012400 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 31,957,041 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

