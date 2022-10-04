Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,573 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $9.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $294.46. 38,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,967,912. The company has a 50 day moving average of $374.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.58. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $136.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $435.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

