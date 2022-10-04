Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Purchases 75,730 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 926.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,908 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 75,730 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up 2.6% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Up 8.0 %

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. 322,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,171,076. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.