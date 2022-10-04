Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Has $384,000 Stock Position in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its holdings in KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) by 186.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,400 shares during the period. KORU Medical Systems comprises 0.4% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. owned 0.34% of KORU Medical Systems worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $819,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRMD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48. KORU Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $3.96.

KORU Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:KRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KORU Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

