Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,353. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 1,500.43%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 107.4% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 31,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.