Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,353. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.95.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 1,500.43%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.
