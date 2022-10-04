Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $393,180.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,549.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000307 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00021332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00278059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00139950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00727373 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.00592513 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

According to CryptoCompare, “Double-A Chain is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. Telegram | Github | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

