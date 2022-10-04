ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Purchases $61,094.50 in Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $61,094.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 933,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,334,172.57. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.72 per share, with a total value of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $64,356.30.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,942 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $82,821.42.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,524 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $76,717.48.

On Monday, August 22nd, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,800.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 77 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678.60.

ACRES Commercial Realty Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of ACR stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 124.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 18,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Further Reading

