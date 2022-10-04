abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.40

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Price Performance
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 424.36 ($5.13) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.13 million and a PE ratio of 221.02. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 390 ($4.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 780 ($9.42).
Insider Transactions at abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust
In other news, insider Tim Scholefield bought 1,100 shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 445 ($5.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,895 ($5,914.69).
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Company Profile
abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
