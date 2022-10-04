AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Given New $135.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus decreased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.32 on Friday. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

