Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,288,441 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,906,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,155,602 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,303,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,723,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,363,917,000 after acquiring an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,057 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,078,739,000 after acquiring an additional 351,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,890. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $96.67 and a 1-year high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

