A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Short Interest Update

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 985,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

