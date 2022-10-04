8,085 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Purchased by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after buying an additional 1,063,128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,943,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,806,000 after purchasing an additional 629,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 220.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 736,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,781,000 after buying an additional 507,207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TIP opened at $106.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

