48,044 Shares in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Acquired by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000. PBF Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PBF Energy by 724.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 11,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,918,933. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.01.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $3.22. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

In related news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

