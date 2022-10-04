44 Wealth Management LLC Takes $425,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Insider Activity

MetLife Stock Up 3.8 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,638,112. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. Equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

