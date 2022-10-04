44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 44 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $11.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $348.20. 1,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,655. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $672.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $364.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.83.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

