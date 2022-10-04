44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,059 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,499 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 32,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,688 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 413.2% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $112.68. 52,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,382,743. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.54. The stock has a market cap of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

