44 Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,690 shares during the quarter. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust comprises about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,863,000 after buying an additional 119,497 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of BCX stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,313. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

