44 Wealth Management LLC Has $615,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $3.02 on Tuesday, reaching $86.13. The stock had a trading volume of 35,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,985. The company has a market capitalization of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.78.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

