44 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,460 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.74.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $31.07. 304,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,169,628. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

