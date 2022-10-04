44 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.28. The company had a trading volume of 44,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.