44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,462 Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 63,462 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $381,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 74.4% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter worth $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 64.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,736 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,177 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 811,867 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 157,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $14.43 and a 12 month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,606.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

