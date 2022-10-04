3,000 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 20,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $3.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.11. 21,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,147. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

