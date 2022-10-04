15,076 Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVB Financial stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.45. 16,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,967. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.88. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $28.14.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 40.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a positive change from CVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.41%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

