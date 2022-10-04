150,756 Shares in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Purchased by Gunderson Capital Management Inc.

Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,756 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 7.1% of Gunderson Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Devon Energy by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. EULAV Asset Management purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,164,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 678,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 519,534 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after purchasing an additional 99,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $89.00 target price on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 140,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,636,356. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.52. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 83.76%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.