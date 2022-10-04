1,502 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Netflix by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $238.67. 252,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,923,278. The company has a market capitalization of $106.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.81 and its 200 day moving average is $233.15. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

