14,627 Shares in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,005. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $79.36 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

