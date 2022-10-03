Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Harrington Investments INC

Harrington Investments INC cut its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,959,000 after acquiring an additional 307,766 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 22.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,562,000 after buying an additional 973,841 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,632,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,739,000 after buying an additional 963,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 93.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,400,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,882,000 after buying an additional 2,127,054 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Argus lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.03.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $72.02. 35,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,893,873. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.37. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $291.31.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total transaction of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,175.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,178. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

