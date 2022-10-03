Zipmex (ZMT) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Zipmex coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zipmex has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $12,414.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zipmex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.32 or 1.00043762 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004786 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064218 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080227 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Zipmex Coin Profile

Zipmex (CRYPTO:ZMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2019. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 coins. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex.

Zipmex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Zipmex Token (ZMT) is an ERC-20 traded digital asset native to the Zipmex ecosystem. It is a utility token designed to provide Zipmex ecosystem benefits and to enable access to attractive opportunities, as well as innovative products and services in the digital asset space. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipmex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipmex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zipmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zipmex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.