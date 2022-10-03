Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 238.98% from the stock’s current price.

ZDGE stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.20. Zedge has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $14.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zedge by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 756,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 70,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zedge by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,531 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zedge by 8.6% during the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 494,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zedge by 26.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Zedge by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, home screen app icons, wallpapers, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

