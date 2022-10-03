Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.08 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $4.08 million and $43,911.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi. The official website for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol is yop.finance.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way.”

