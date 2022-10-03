YAM V3 Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $163,616.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,755,360 coins and its circulating supply is 14,117,851 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance.

YAM V3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. Discord | Github | Forum “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

