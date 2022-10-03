Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Trading Down 3.1%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.91 and last traded at $13.97. Approximately 1,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 513,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Down 6.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $160,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
