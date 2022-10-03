XeniosCoin (XNC) Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One XeniosCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, XeniosCoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. XeniosCoin has a total market capitalization of $36.67 million and approximately $2,611.00 worth of XeniosCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00273269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001296 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00016868 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000203 BTC.

XeniosCoin Coin Profile

XeniosCoin (XNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2016. XeniosCoin’s total supply is 100,413,374 coins and its circulating supply is 76,274,958 coins. The official website for XeniosCoin is xenioscoin.com. XeniosCoin’s official Twitter account is @Xencoin.

XeniosCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xenios Coin (XNC) is designed to be a digital currency with real use. Starting with the support of the Hellenic Blockchain Association, it will be used as the official currency for yearly member subscriptions to the association. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

