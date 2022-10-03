Xaya (CHI) Market Cap Hits $3.01 Million

Xaya (CHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Xaya coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and approximately $11,277.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000310 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021484 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00273089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00141077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.22 or 0.00722260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.61 or 0.00602987 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000878 BTC.

About Xaya

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 57,605,022 coins and its circulating supply is 48,462,895 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. Xaya’s official message board is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Xaya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

