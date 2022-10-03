X World Games (XWG) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

X World Games (XWG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. X World Games has a market cap of $54.53 million and $3.14 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X World Games coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, X World Games has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010719 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070445 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10769296 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About X World Games

X World Games’ launch date was March 10th, 2021. X World Games’ total supply is 9,938,481,614 coins. X World Games’ official website is xwg.games/#. The Reddit community for X World Games is https://reddit.com/r/XWorldGames and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling X World Games

According to CryptoCompare, “X World Games is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual dream cards, collect and create items and meet new friends.$XWG token is the native token of the X World Games, built based on Binance Smart Chain's BEP-20 standard, with a fixed total supply of 10 billion. $XWG is the essential fuel to boost the growth of the X World Games ecosystem. $XWG holders will be able to claim rewards through participating in the play-to-earn mechanism, DeFi operation and DAO voting process. $XWG will also be accepted as the payment currency in X World Games Marketplace, where players can buy and sell their in-game NFT assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X World Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X World Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X World Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

