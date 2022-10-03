W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Up 9.6%

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) shot up 9.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.42. 33,342 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,505,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTI. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
W&T Offshore Trading Up 8.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $906.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.
W&T Offshore Company Profile
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
