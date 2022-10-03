Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director David P. Blom Buys 5,000 Shares

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) Director David P. Blom purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,188. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE WOR traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.23. 4,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,628. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $62.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.82.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 20.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WOR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

