WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF) Short Interest Update

WithSecure Oyj (OTCMKTS:FSOYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

WithSecure Oyj Price Performance

FSOYF remained flat at 1.46 during trading on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is 1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is 3.92. WithSecure Oyj has a 12 month low of 1.46 and a 12 month high of 6.42.

Get WithSecure Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSOYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WithSecure Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of WithSecure Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

WithSecure Oyj Company Profile

WithSecure Oyj operates in corporate security business worldwide. Its software and services include WithSecure Elements, a cloud based security platform to reduce risk, complexity, and inefficiency; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Protection, a cloud-native AI-powered endpoint protection solution; WithSecure Business Suite for organization's security challenges; WithSecure Elements Endpoint Detection and Response; WithSecure Elements Vulnerability Management, a cloud-based vulnerability scanner that covers network, assets, deep web, and compliance; and WithSecure Elements Collaboration Protection; and WithSecure Cloud Protection for Salesforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WithSecure Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WithSecure Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.