Wirex Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $148,006.00 (WXT)

Wirex Token (WXT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Wirex Token has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Wirex Token has a market cap of $46.04 million and approximately $148,006.00 worth of Wirex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wirex Token coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000090 BTC.

HeavyCoin (HVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wirex Token Coin Profile

Wirex Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Wirex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Wirex Token’s official Twitter account is @wirexapp. Wirex Token’s official website is wirexapp.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Wirex Token (WXT) is a unique multi-blockchain cryptocurrency that powers the X-tras rewards program. WXT is built on both the Stellar Network and Ethereum blockchain for maximum speed, efficiency and flexibility. WXT has been chosen as the native token for revenue generation within the Nereus protocol. Staking WXT with Nereus will enable users to receive 50% of all revenue generated through lending within the protocol. As a mechanism to incentivise participation, WXT rewards will be received by both lenders and borrowers. Rewards may be redeemed immediately for a penalty, or after a three-month lock up. Those wishing to immediately redeem the reward will pay a 50% penalty, which will be cycled back to the users opting for the three-month lock up. This method incentivises users to hold WXT within the protocol with continuous rewards for doing so. There are two mechanisms for receiving rewards; staking WXT to receive protocol fees, and locking WXT to benefit from the ‘exit’ fees of those taking rewards immediately. Wirex | Nereus Wirex Token (WXT) on Etherscan Wirex Token (WXT) on Stellar Wirex Token (WXT) on Avalanche Reddit | Medium Wirex | Medium Nereus | Twitter Wirex | Twitter Nereus Whitepaper Wirex | Whitepaper Nereus “

