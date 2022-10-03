Wings Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $347,091.76 and approximately $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wings alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,136.41 or 0.99988252 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007129 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059088 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010450 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005443 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00063941 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00082062 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

WINGS is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. Telegram | Reddit | Wiki Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.