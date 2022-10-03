Willner & Heller LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.2% of Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.15. 12,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,339. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

