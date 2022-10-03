Willner & Heller LLC Grows Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LHX. TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.70.

LHX stock traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $217.43. 13,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,829. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.18. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

