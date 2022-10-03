Willner & Heller LLC Acquires 331 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,149. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.00%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.09.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

