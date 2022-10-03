WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Tops $77.47 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $77.47 million and approximately $735,538.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 966,189,035 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is www.whitecoin.info.

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

