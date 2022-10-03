Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by SCHRODERS IS Ltd

SCHRODERS IS Ltd cut its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $134.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.10 and a 200 day moving average of $167.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $245.44.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

