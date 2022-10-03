West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) PT Lowered to $23.00

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

West Bancorporation Stock Down 0.5 %

WTBA stock opened at $20.81 on Thursday. West Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.39 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a market cap of $346.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.85% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of West Bancorporation

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTBA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 938.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 43.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 68.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.