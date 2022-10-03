Wenlambo Trading Up 3,161,983,288.7% Over Last Week (WLBO)

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wenlambo has traded 3,161,983,288.7% higher against the US dollar. Wenlambo has a total market cap of $358,069.80 and $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wenlambo coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wenlambo alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wenlambo Profile

Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wenlambo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wenlambo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wenlambo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wenlambo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wenlambo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wenlambo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.