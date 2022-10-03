Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,225 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% in the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on WFC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 2.9 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 655,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,769,863. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.01. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.